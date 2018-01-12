Glass will defend the cage from the visiting Jets on Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While his game-to-game numbers have been sporadic, Glass is holding his own as a 32-year-old goaltender finally getting a taste of the NHL. Through four games, he owns a 3.51 GAA and .908 save percentage, with the latter being the best measure of how he's performed. Glass's numbers look better when you consider that his allied defenders have allowed an average of 38 shots in his appearances, but he needs a big showing against the league's third-best offense to reassure fantasy owners that he's not just another flash in the pan.