Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Turns aside 42 shots in NHL debut
Glass allowed three goals but also made 42 saves in a 4-3 win during his NHL debut against the Oilers on Friday.
The 32-year-old journeyman owns just average numbers in the minors this season, so it was certainly a surprise to see him excel while being peppered with shots Friday night. With Corey Crawford sidelined (undisclosed), it will be interesting to see if Glass has earned himself another start. Backup Anton Forsberg struggled in his first start after the Blackhawks placed Crawford on injured reserve.
