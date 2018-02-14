The Blackhawks placed Glass on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 32-year-old goaltender was always going to be sent to the minors once Corey Crawford (concussion) was cleared to play, and it appears that time has come. Glass had some solid starts during his first stint in the NHL, but mostly struggled, compiling a 3-6-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage in 14 appearances. If Glass goes unclaimed and the Blackhawks' top-two goaltenders are able to stay healthy, he'll likely remain in the minors for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.