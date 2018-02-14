Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Waived by Chicago
The Blackhawks placed Glass on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The 32-year-old goaltender was always going to be sent to the minors once Corey Crawford (concussion) was cleared to play, and it appears that time has come. Glass had some solid starts during his first stint in the NHL, but mostly struggled, compiling a 3-6-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage in 14 appearances. If Glass goes unclaimed and the Blackhawks' top-two goaltenders are able to stay healthy, he'll likely remain in the minors for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Struggles continue against Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Will have chance to rebound Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Awful in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: In crease Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Suffers fourth straight loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...