Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Will have chance to rebound Tuesday
Glass will tend twine against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
On Monday, Anton Forsberg yielded three goals on 13 shots, so Jeff Glass came in as relief but wasn't much better, allowing three goals on nine shots.This isn't news, though, since Glass has posted zero wins and six losses in his last eight appearances, recording a dismal .881 save percentage and 3.41 GAA in that span. The Golden Knights won't make it easy to break out of this slump, as they have scored 3.4 goals per game this season -- second in the league. With Tuesday's 12-game slate, fantasy owners should be advised to steer clear of Glass for the time being.
