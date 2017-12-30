Glass will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 32-year-old journeyman will be making his NHL debut Friday after bouncing from organization to organization and from league to league throughout his 16-year career. He's been mediocre in the minors this season, posting a 10-4-1 record while registering a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Oilers' offense explode in Friday's contest.