Glass will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 32-year-old journeyman will be making his NHL debut Friday after bouncing from organization to organization and from league to league throughout his 16-year career. He's been mediocre in the minors this season, posting a 10-4-1 record while registering a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Oilers' offense explode in Friday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories