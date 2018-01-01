Glass allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Once again, Glass received a ton of work, and while he was able to only yield one goal on 19 shots in the first period, Glass cracked twice early in the second period and then again in overtime. In two NHL appearances, Glass has yielded seven goals, but he did stop 77 of 84 shots (.917).

