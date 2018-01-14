Blackhawks' Jeff Glass: Yields four scores in loss
Glass allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
The Blackhawks backup continues to alternate great performances with subpar ones. In his last start on Friday, he yielded just one goal on 32 shots versus the Jets. Depending upon the matchup, Glass could be a streaming option in deeper leagues, but he's also very unpredictable.
