Glass allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Despite outshooting the Wild, 44-19, the Blackhawks fell once again in part because of poor goaltending. A victory would have pulled the Blackhawks within six points of a playoff spot, but a loss Saturday drops them 10 back and nearly ends any hope of them making the playoffs. Unfortunately, Glass is a big reason the Blackhawks aren't in playoff positioning. Since taking over for the injured Corey Crawford (upper-body) towards the end of December, Glass is 3-4-3 with a .905 save percentage and 3.14 GAA.