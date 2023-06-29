Felcman was selected 93rd overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Felcman is the latest in a string of surprise Round 3 selections. Born in Czechia, Felcman has spent the past several years playing in Switzerland. He's fresh off a a year in which he posted 10 goals and 31 points in 41 games in the Swiss Jr. league. Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Felcman has the size to make an impact if the rest of his game continues to develop. He'll marinate in Europe the next few seasons.