Veleno scored a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Veleno lit the lamp for Chicago's second goal of the contest just over six minutes into the first period. Overall, the 25-year-old center posted eight goals, 17 points, 139 hits and 75 shots on net in 74 games this season. Veleno's first 18 games with the Blackhawks saw him raise his play offensively with three goals and seven points in that span. He wrapped up the season with back-to-back games with a point and was a bright spot down the stretch on the Blackhawks' fourth line. He is signed through next season and should challenge for a middle-six role to begin the 2025-26 campaign.