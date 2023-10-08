Anderson was placed on waivers by the Blackhawks on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Anderson resigned with the Blackhawks in the offseason after tallying six goals and nine points across 38 games between Chicago and Toronto last year. The 25-year-old Anderson will likely open the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Rockford, where he'll serve as a depth option.
