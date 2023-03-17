Anderson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Predators.

Anderson extended Chicago's lead to 2-0 in the third period, putting a feed from Boris Katchouk into an open net. The goal would stand as the game-winner after the Predators added a goal later in the frame. The 24-year-old Anderson has been on quite a run, tallying five points (three goals, two assists) in his last five games despite playing limited minutes on the Blackhawk's fourth line. He's up to five goals and three assists in games this season between Chicago and Toronto.