Anderson was acquired by Chicago from Toronto on Tuesday, along with Pavel Gogolev, a 2025 first-round selection and a 2026 second-round pick, in a trade for Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and a pair of fifth-round picks.

Considering Anderson passed through waivers less than a week ago without being claimed, it's a little surprising to see him drawing interest as part of a trade. Over his five-year NHL career, the 24-year-old Minnesota native has logged just 72 games for the Devils and Leafs in which he tallied 16 points. With his new club, Anderson could be in line for promotion back to the NHL, though nothing official has been announced by the Hawks yet.