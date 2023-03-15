Anderson collected a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Boston.
Anderson's marker in the second period put Chicago up 2-1. He has four goals and seven points in 23 games this season. While Anderson hasn't been a major offensive contributor in 2022-23, he has provided two goals and four points over his last four outings.
