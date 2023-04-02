Anderson was placed on waivers Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Anderson has chipped in three goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 14 hits in 18 games with the Blackhawks since being acquired from Toronto on Feb. 27 as part of the Jake McCabe trade.
