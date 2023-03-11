Anderson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Anderson has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. Those are his only two points with the Blackhawks after he was traded from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27. For the season, the 24-year-old winger has five points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances between the two teams. He should continue to see bottom-six usage with the Blackhawks.