Anderson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Anderson, who was injured in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver, will miss at least the next three games following his placement on the IR list. He has chipped in five assists, 12 shots on goal and nine hits across 13 outings this season. Mackenzie Entwistle (illness) or Colin Blackwell could play Tuesday against Chicago in Anderson'a absence.