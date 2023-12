Anderson (shoulder) might not resume skating until after Chicago's five-game road trip concludes with a game against New Jersey on Jan. 5, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports Wednesday.

Anderson isn't likely to return until Jan. 7 versus Calgary at the earliest, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's out for longer than that. The 25-year-old has five assists in 13 contests this season. Anderson's likely to serve as a bottom-six forward once he's available.