Anderson (lower body) was placed on the injured, non-roster list Monday.

Anderson figures to miss at least the season opener against the Panthers on Tuesday but it could certainly be longer. In his 18 regular-season appearances last year, the 27-year-old winger failed to score a goal on 17 shots while chipping in one assist, 12 hits and 13 blocked shots. With Anderson on the shelf, the Blackhawks recalled Ryan Greene from AHL Rockford on Monday.