Anderson, who was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000 at the NHL level with Chicago on Thursday.

Anderson had six goals, nine points, 36 hits and 17 blocks in 38 outings split between the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks in 2022-23. He also recorded 14 goals and 30 points in 32 AHL contests split between Toronto and Rockford. Anderson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27 as part of the Jake McCabe trade.