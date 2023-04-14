Anderson was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Anderson played in 38 NHL games this season - split between Toronto and Chicago - scoring six times and adding three assists. Anderson had 14 goals and 13 assists with AHL Toronto before his trade to Chicago.
