Anderson tallied a goal in Chicago's 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Monday.
Anderson's marker came late in the first period to tie the contest at 1-1. It was his sixth goal and ninth point in 36 contests this season. Anderson was held off the scoresheet over his previous 11 outings.
