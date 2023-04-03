Anderson will remain with the Blackhawks after clearing waivers Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Anderson is expected to finish the year with Rockford once Chicago's 2022-23 NHL season is finished. He has earned three goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 14 hits in 18 games with the Blackhawks this year.
