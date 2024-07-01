Anderson signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Chicago on Monday.
Anderson re-signed with the Blackhawks on Monday after the organization didn't give him a qualifying offer Sunday. He contributed five goals, 17 points and 57 shots on net over 55 regular-season contests with Chicago in 2023-24.
More News
-
Joey Anderson: Not tendered qualifying offer•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Two helpers vs. Calgary'•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson: Not close to returning•