Anderson scored a goal with an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Anderson's goal was his first of the season on his only shot of the game, and he ended up with a plus-2 rating. He also finished with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in 15:46 of ice time across 23 shifts. The two-point outburst snapped a five-game scoreless drought dating back to Dec. 17. It was his first multi-point showings since Nov. 28, when he had a pair of assists against the Kraken.