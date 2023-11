Anderson posted two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 home win against the Kraken.

Anderson, who was very thankful to get recalled from AHL Rockford on Thanksgiving, was named as the first star of the game. He ended up with a plus-2 rating and a shot on goal in 13:46 of ice time across 17 shifts. It was Anderson's first mult-point game since posting a goal and an assist against the Bruins on March 22, 2023. He has three helpers in three games since being summoned from the minors.