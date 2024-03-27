Anderson recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Anderson picked up the primary assists on a pair of Jason Dickinson goals Tuesday. It's just the third multi-point game for Anderson this year, who had two points (a goal and an assist) in his previous 14 contests. The 25-year-old winger now has 14 points (three goals, 14 assists) through 45 games in a bottom-six role this season.