Anderson recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Anderson picked up the primary assists on a pair of Jason Dickinson goals Tuesday. It's just the third multi-point game for Anderson this year, who had two points (a goal and an assist) in his previous 14 contests. The 25-year-old winger now has 14 points (three goals, 14 assists) through 45 games in a bottom-six role this season.
