Coach Jeff Bashill said Thursday that Anderson (undisclosed) will undergo a medical procedure for a chronic issue and miss the remainder of the preseason, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson only played 18 regular-season games with Chicago in 2024-25, before he was demoted to AHL Rockford on Jan. 2. Anderson managed only one helper for the Blackhawks but he was productive in the AHL with 17 goals and 10 assists in 33 contests. He is a fringe NHLer at this time and could be sent to the minors at the start of the regular season.