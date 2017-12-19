Hayden's goalless streak has reached 11 consecutive games.

Perhaps the biggest factor in Hayden's inability to slip one past opposing netminders is his limited opportunities. During his drought, the 22-year-old has averaged a mere 9:55 of ice time. The Chicago native's primary fantasy category appears to be hits, as he has racked up 89 in 32 appearances.

