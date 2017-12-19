Blackhawks' John Hayden: Goal drought drags on
Hayden's goalless streak has reached 11 consecutive games.
Perhaps the biggest factor in Hayden's inability to slip one past opposing netminders is his limited opportunities. During his drought, the 22-year-old has averaged a mere 9:55 of ice time. The Chicago native's primary fantasy category appears to be hits, as he has racked up 89 in 32 appearances.
