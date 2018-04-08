Blackhawks' John Hayden: Heads to AHL Rockford
Hayden (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
AHL Rockford is fighting for a final playoff spot in the Calder Cup race. If Hayden is healthy, he'll contribute for the final three games. Hayden's performance with the big club was respectable, with four goals and 13 points while averaging 10:49 through 47 games. His main stats are in physicality, where he has compiled 118 hits and 54 PIM.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...