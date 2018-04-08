Hayden (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

AHL Rockford is fighting for a final playoff spot in the Calder Cup race. If Hayden is healthy, he'll contribute for the final three games. Hayden's performance with the big club was respectable, with four goals and 13 points while averaging 10:49 through 47 games. His main stats are in physicality, where he has compiled 118 hits and 54 PIM.