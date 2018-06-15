Blackhawks' John Hayden: Inks two-year extension with Chicago
Hayden signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday, Satchel Price of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hayden was a solid bottom-six contributor for the Blackhawks in 2017-18, notching four goals and 13 points while averaging 10:49 of ice time in 47 contests, but he excelled after being sent to AHL Rockford in March, totaling five goals and 17 points in 24 games. The physical 6-foot-3 winger should be a regular in the big club's lineup in 2018-19, but his limited role will likely prevent him from establishing himself as a viable fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...