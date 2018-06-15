Hayden signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday, Satchel Price of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hayden was a solid bottom-six contributor for the Blackhawks in 2017-18, notching four goals and 13 points while averaging 10:49 of ice time in 47 contests, but he excelled after being sent to AHL Rockford in March, totaling five goals and 17 points in 24 games. The physical 6-foot-3 winger should be a regular in the big club's lineup in 2018-19, but his limited role will likely prevent him from establishing himself as a viable fantasy option in most formats.