Blackhawks' John Hayden: Leading league in hits
Hayden leads the NHL with 20 hits through the first five games of the 2017-18 campaign.
Hayden has been a force to be reckoned with thus far this season, racking up 20 hits, seven PIM, one fight and two assists in the Blackhawks' first five contests. The Yale product probably won't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy formats this campaign, but he's quickly establishing himself as the physical presence Chicago's bottom six has been lacking for several years.
