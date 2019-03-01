Blackhawks' John Hayden: Leading team in hits
Hayden currently leads the Blackhawks in hits with 85 in 47 appearances.
Hayden will never be a viable fantasy asset, as he's only notched four points while averaging 9:23 of ice time this season, but his physicality and willingness to drop the mitts will continue to make him an attractive fourth-line option for coach Jeremy Colliton down the stretch.
