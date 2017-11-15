Hayden has notched one goal and five assists while skating in a bottom-six role in 17 games this season.

Hayden has only sat as a healthy scratch for one of Chicago's first 18 games, so the Yale product is firmly entrenched as a key member of the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward group. However, Hayden's limited ice time will put a cap on his offensive upside, keeping him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats.