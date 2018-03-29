Hayden (upper body) could take part in Friday's game-day skate, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Considering Hayden has yet to resume skating with his teammates, it's safe to assume he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg. With both Hayden and Jonathan Toews (upper body) sidelined, the Hawks are giving youngsters Victor Ejdsell and Dylan Sikura a chance to show their skills and earn spots heading into 2018-19.