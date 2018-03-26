Blackhawks' John Hayden: Out Monday
Hayden will not be in the lineup versus San Jose on Monday due to an upper-body issue, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Despite logging time on the power play (0:58), Hayden is goalless in his previous seven outings. On the year, the center has appeared in 47 outings, in which he tallied four goals, nine assists and 118 hits. Considering he has been moved all over the depth chart, where the 22-year-old suits up once given the all-clear remains to be seen. In the meantime, Matthew Highmore will return to the lineup against the Sharks.
