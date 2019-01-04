Blackhawks' John Hayden: Physical in loss
Hayden collected five hits in Thursday's 2-3 loss to the Islanders.
Hayden increased his hit total to 44 this season while also blocking 18 shots. Over 31 games, the winger has three points and a minus-11 rating. As for ice time, Hayden averages 10:19 per game and 41 seconds of power-play ice time.
