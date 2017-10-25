Hayden scored his first goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Hayden found the back of the net while Vegas was on a power play giving Chicago an early, but short-lived, lead. The rookie forward now has a goal and three assists in 10 games, matching his exact production across 12 games last season. Hayden also picked up another two hits, bringing his season total to 34, second best in the NHL.