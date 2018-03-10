Hayden was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The Chicago native has played in 17 more games with the Blackhawks than he has with their top developmental affiliate this season. Hayden is a physical forward looking to build upon his total of three goals, eight assists and 43 PIM at the highest level during this 2017-18 campaign. Look for the center to replace Vinnie Hinostroza, who is out for personal reasons.