Blackhawks' John Hayden: Promoted to top level
Hayden was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Chicago native has played in 17 more games with the Blackhawks than he has with their top developmental affiliate this season. Hayden is a physical forward looking to build upon his total of three goals, eight assists and 43 PIM at the highest level during this 2017-18 campaign. Look for the center to replace Vinnie Hinostroza, who is out for personal reasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...