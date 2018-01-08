Hayden was sent down to the minors Monday.

Considering Hayden is bogged down in an 18-game goalless streak -- during which he has added a mere three helpers -- it should come as no surprise the club is reassigning him to AHL Rockford. In fact, the center was a healthy scratch Sunday versus Edmonton, which should have been a red flag for fantasy owners. For the time being, Tomas Jurco will get the chance to earn a permanent spot in the lineup.