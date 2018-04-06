Blackhawks' John Hayden: Still unavailable
Hayden (upper body) won't play Friday against St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hayden will miss a fifth consecutive game, and with just one match remaining on the Blackhawks' schedule following Friday's contest, it seems likely that he won't return this season. If that ends up being the case, Hayden will finish the campaign having totaled just four goals and 13 points in 47 games with the big club. He did, however, rack up five goals and 14 points in 22 games with AHL Rockford this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a noticeable uptick in his offensive production at the NHL level in 2018-19.
