Hayden (upper body) is out for Wednesday's game against the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

That will make it four games missed with this injury. The 23-year-old will have two more opportunities to return on Friday and Saturday. Though the Blackhawks have nothing to play for, they might want to get a young player like Hayden some more ice time, so if he gets healthy enough he could certainly return to the lineup.

