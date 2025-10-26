Mustard scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Providence College's 7-4 win over St. Thomas University on Saturday.

The sophomore winger has four goals and two assists over five games this season. Mustard had just 20 points in 37 outings in 2024-25, so it appears he has improved his offense in his second NCAA campaign. The 19-year-old is a Blackhawks prospect after being selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.