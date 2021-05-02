site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Ascends to taxi squad
Quenneville was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Quenneville will likely serve as forward depth while with the taxi squad. He has not made his season debut at the NHL level.
