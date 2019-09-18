Play

Quenneville won't play Wednesday against Detroit due to a right-hip injury.

At this point there's no reason to believe that Quenneville's dealing with anything overly serious, so he'll likely be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's exhibition matchup with Boston. Either way, the former Devil isn't expected to make the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster and can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.

