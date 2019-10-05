Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Heading to minors
Quenneville (hip) was activated from injured reserve and sent to AHL Rockford.
As expected, Quenneville is set to begin his campaign in the minors after overcoming a hip injury he sustained early in training camp. Quenneville posted 18 goals and 39 points in 37 games with AHL Binghamton as a member of the Devils' organization last season.
