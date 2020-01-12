Quenneville was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Quenneville played in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks, skating 11:55 in the contest. The Blackhawks next play Tuesday in Ottawa -- this could be a move to save salary cap space, as the team has only twelve healthy forwards on the roster now. It could also suggest that Dylan Strome (ankle) may be nearing a return.