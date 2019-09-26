Play

The Blackhawks placed Quenneville (hip) on waivers Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Quenneville has been unable to practice with his teammates for the past week due to a hip injury, but that didn't impact his chances of making Chicago's Opening-Night roster, as he was always expected to begin the year with AHL Rockford. The 23-year-old will probably get a few call-ups throughout the campaign, but he'll spend most of his time in the minors, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.

