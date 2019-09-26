The Blackhawks placed Quenneville (hip) on waivers Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Quenneville has been unable to practice with his teammates for the past week due to a hip injury, but that didn't impact his chances of making Chicago's Opening-Night roster, as he was always expected to begin the year with AHL Rockford. The 23-year-old will probably get a few call-ups throughout the campaign, but he'll spend most of his time in the minors, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.