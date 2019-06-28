Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Signs two-year extension
Quenneville signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago on Friday.
Quenneville was never able to carve out a role with New Jersey after being selected by the Devils in the first round of the 2014 draft, tallying five points in 33 NHL appearances spread over three seasons, but he displayed tremendous upside during his time in the minors, racking up 119 points in 138 contests. The first year of his extension with the Blackhawks is two way, but the second year is one way, which suggests Chicago believes he'll be ready for a permanent spot in their lineup in 2020-21. Quenneville may never live up to his first-round billing, but he should develop into a solid bottom-six forward for the Blackhawks over the next two seasons.
