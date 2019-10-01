Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Starting season on IR
Quenneville (hip) will begin the 2019-20 campaign on injured reserve.
Quenneville is technically still with the big club after being waived Thursday, but that's only because he's evidently still dealing with the hip injury he suffered during preseason play. Once healthy, he'll be shipped to AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Sent packing•
-
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Still sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Signs two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Traded to Chicago•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Sent back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.